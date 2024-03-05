OU Health Heart Surgeons Prepare For First Child Heart Transplant In Oklahoma

OU Health’s child heart surgery program has been built from the ground up over the past decade. Now they are expanding services to children who need new hearts.

OU Health’s child heart surgery program has been built from the ground up over the past decade.

U.S. News & World Report recognizes the program as one of the country's best. They are expanding services to children who need new hearts.

One Oklahoma child has been added to a national transplant list to receive a new heart. That child will be able to stay in Oklahoma City when their new heart is available.

As time passes, people move about their lives. However, every second counts at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital OU Health. Before Dr. Harold Burkhart's arrival about 10 years ago, child heart surgery wasn't an option at the hospital. “We do a lot of complex surgeries now,” said Burkhart, who is the chief of cardiac surgery at OU Health. “[I had] a great opportunity to accept a challenge. For a state that was at the very bottom in the country.”

Hundreds of children couldn’t afford to wait. These children and their families had to seek medical facilities in other states. Burkhart helped build a team to deliver heart surgeries to children in Oklahoma. “I got a great team and great group of people,” Burkhart said. “Just trying to do the right thing for the people who need the help.”

The only thing missing was a program for children in need of heart transplants. OU Health was approved for a program over the winter. They added a child to a national list for a new heart. “Her heart’s failing and we need to get her on the list,” Burkhart said. “I think it’s a big deal.”

This child will eventually receive a heart transplant without the need to leave Oklahoma. “It’s great for the patients and their families,” Burkhart said.

Burkhart takes precious time to heart. He nurtured a program to buy time for kids who have their whole lives ahead of them. “For sure I'm proud of it,” Burkhart said. “Proud of the work the team has done. What I do for these kids I would do for my own kids.”

Burkhart said this first transplant opportunity will show the hospital is prepared to offer this service. Then they will be able to open the program up to other children who need heart transplants.