Ohio State Defeats OU Baseball In Vegas, 4-3

Oklahoma baseball was edged by Ohio State in the Las Vegas College Baseball Classic finale, 4-3.

By: Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

-

The Sooners (5-5) held a 3-2 lead into the ninth before the Buckeyes (6-4) were able to capitalize on an error and bases-loaded walk to plate the go-ahead run.

The Buckeyes jumped on top 1-0 at the top of the first on an RBI single before the Sooners tied the contest in the second. OU redshirt senior Kendall Pettis evened the score with his second home run of 2024 on a deep shot to left.

Into the third, Ohio State retook the lead via RBI single. Following walks drawn by junior Bryce Madron and sophomore Easton Carmichael, an OSU error in the outfield in the bottom half allowed two Sooners to race home to put OU on top through three.

A pitching duel ensued with five straight scoreless innings from the fourth through eighth. After OU starter RHP Brendan Girton went two innings, senior LHP James Hitt threw 3.1 scoreless innings, striking out four and scattering two hits and one walk.

With a one-run OU lead entering the ninth, the Buckeyes loaded the bases on a trio of singles prior to an error at third and bases-loaded walk allowed a pair of runs to cross home. Oklahoma put two on base in the bottom of the ninth via walk before a flyout ended the contest.

Sophomore righty Kyson Witherspoon (L, 1-1) took his first loss as a Sooner in an otherwise solid outing, going 3.1 innings and striking out four. He allowed one two runs (1 ER) on four hits and one walk. Fellow sophomore RHP Malachi Witherspoon closed the contest in the ninth, striking out one.

Oklahoma is back in action Tuesday on its home turf to face Wichita State. The midweek contest is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch and can be seen on ESPN+.

