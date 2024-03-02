‘They're On The Ropes’: National Report Shows 22 Oklahoma Rural Hospitals Risk Closure

More than two dozen rural hospitals in Oklahoma are at risk of closing, according to the Chartis Center for Rural Health.

When rural facilities close, their communities take a financial hit. Experts say people who need healthcare the most are left with the fewest options. However, industry leaders say larger healthcare facilities in the metro could be part of the solution.

Rural Oklahoma healthcare is at a crossroads along with several states nationwide.

“Oklahoma has always been high on the list,” Michael Topchik, director of the Chartis Center for Rural Health, said. “It’s really coming apart at the seams. Things are really bad and getting worse. Rural hospitals—they're on the ropes frankly.”

Topchik said about two-thirds of rural hospital payments come from Medicare and Medicaid. When the government makes cuts to those programs, it hurts rural hospitals the most.

“They serve a disproportionately older population,” Topchik said.

Medicare Advantage plans, or private Medicare coverage, are another roadblock for these hospitals.

“This has absolutely crushed rural hospitals' bottom lines,” Topchik said.

President of the Oklahoma Hospital Association Rich Rasmussen said those plans often cost rural hospitals money.

“You may not receive what you would normally receive under traditional Medicare,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said Oklahoma rewards rural hospitals that accept government-subsidized healthcare plans and ensures they get reimbursed close to private health insurance rates.

He said Medicaid expansion in the state has been a positive step for rural facilities. The federal government created a Rural Emergency Hospital designation to save small hospitals from complete closure.

“We have three hospitals that have converted already,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said shutdowns hurt communities and the well-being of people.

“Stabilizing the workforce and housing in that community – all of that is at risk of collapsing,” Rasmussen said.

However, healthcare partnerships Rasmussen said can pave a healthier path forward.

“If we’re going to improve health and healthcare in this state, we all have to have a shared responsibility to do that,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen said many metro healthcare systems partner with rural hospitals to offer vital services.