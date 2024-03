Ryan Walters said the State Department of Education is investigating a video circulating online from a Deer Creek fundraising event.

By: News 9

The video depicts students licking other individuals' feet. News 9 cannot independently verify the video at this time.

Deer Creek Public Schools said the event was student-organized and did not involve teachers and staff.