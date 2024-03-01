OKC School Board Approves Superintendent McDaniel's Resignation

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. The board approved the resolution by a vote of 5-3 on Thursday night at a special board meeting.

-

The Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. The board approved the resolution by a vote of 5-3 on Thursday night at a special board meeting.

The decision came after about a two-hour-long executive session. McDaniel appeared in good spirits as people stood by patiently waiting for a decision.

Now the board has to search for a new superintendent. The Oklahoma State School Boards Association will help facilitate the search for the district's new leader. The board approved a contract to begin that search.

There were questions ahead of this meeting about disagreements between McDaniel and a board member that sparked McDaniel's resignation. Those questions remained unanswered.

McDaniel said he needed to process this moment and did not answer questions. District leaders said McDaniel would take questions on Friday morning.

He received a lot of support from community members this week -- including from Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

OKCPS board chair Paula Lewis issued a statement saying, "Although we hate to see him go, the Board respects his decision and wishes him nothing but the very best.

"OKCPS is deeply grateful to Dr. McDaniel for the leadership, passion, and expertise he has invested in our district over the last six years. His impact is sure to be felt for generations to come. The Board looks forward to finishing the school year together, as we begin the process of hiring a new superintendent."