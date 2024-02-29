Mayor David Holt On Dr. Sean McDaniel's Resignation And International Flights Out Of OKC

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt joined News 9 to discuss Dr. Sean McDaniel's resignation and the possibility of more international flights at Will Rogers World Airport.

By: News 9

This morning, we are joined by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt for our weekly chats.

Holt commented on the announcement that Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel is stepping down from his role.

He said he is grateful for Oklahoma City's time with McDaniel and that his 6 years in the role made big changes for the district.

He also said that he is hopeful of the possibility that Will Rogers World Airport will offer more international flights out of Oklahoma City after the completion of a new customs area.