No. 8 Iowa State Beats Oklahoma 58-45, Sooners 3rd Loss In Last 4 Games

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 10:02 pm

By: Associated Press


AMES, Iowa -

Demarion Watson hit all seven of his field goal attempts for 15 points and also had nine rebounds to lead No. 8 Iowa State to a 58-45 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Curtis Jones added 11 points as the Cyclones (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) won their 17th straight home game and for the sixth time in their last seven games.

Rivaldo Soares had nine points to lead the Sooners (19-9, 7-8), who have now lost three of their last four.

The Cyclones seized control of a sloppy contest with a 15-4 run midway through the second half.

Jones hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that put Iowa State ahead 40-28 with 13:02 left to play. Back-to-back baskets by Watson extended the margin to 46-33.

Watson put the game out of reach with a 3-pointer that made it 52-39 with 4:01 remaining.

Oklahoma missed 14 of its first 15 3-point attempts and finished 3 of 17 from long range.

Iowa State wasn’t much better, shooting 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

Neither team could make shots early, starting out a combined 6 of 32.

Milos Uzan’s layup gave Oklahoma a 20-16 lead. Iowa State hit just four of its first 29 shots but finished the first half with a flurry as a floater by Jones and a jumper by Tamin Lipsey sparked a 9-0 run for a 25-20 halftime lead.

BIG PICTURE

The game was the last scheduled meeting between Iowa State and Oklahoma, as the Sooners are headed for the Southeastern Conference next season. Oklahoma has a 123-93 lead in the overall series. In 117 seasons of basketball, the Cyclones have played Oklahoma in 102 of them.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 1 Houston on Saturday.

Iowa State: Is at Central Florida on Saturday.

___

