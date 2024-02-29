No. 8 Iowa State Beats Oklahoma 58-45, Sooners 3rd Loss In Last 4 Games

Wednesday, February 28th 2024, 10:02 pm
Demarion Watson hit all seven of his field goal attempts for 15 points and also had nine rebounds to lead No. 8 Iowa State to a 58-45 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night.
Curtis Jones added 11 points as the Cyclones (22-6, 11-4 Big 12) won their 17th straight home game and for the sixth time in their last seven games.
Rivaldo Soares had nine points to lead the Sooners (19-9, 7-8), who have now lost three of their last four.
The Cyclones seized control of a sloppy contest with a 15-4 run midway through the second half.
Jones hit a 3-pointer from the left wing that put Iowa State ahead 40-28 with 13:02 left to play. Back-to-back baskets by Watson extended the margin to 46-33.
Watson put the game out of reach with a 3-pointer that made it 52-39 with 4:01 remaining.
Oklahoma missed 14 of its first 15 3-point attempts and finished 3 of 17 from long range.
Iowa State wasn’t much better, shooting 4 of 16 from 3-point range.
Neither team could make shots early, starting out a combined 6 of 32.
Milos Uzan’s layup gave Oklahoma a 20-16 lead. Iowa State hit just four of its first 29 shots but finished the first half with a flurry as a floater by Jones and a jumper by Tamin Lipsey sparked a 9-0 run for a 25-20 halftime lead.
The game was the last scheduled meeting between Iowa State and Oklahoma, as the Sooners are headed for the Southeastern Conference next season. Oklahoma has a 123-93 lead in the overall series. In 117 seasons of basketball, the Cyclones have played Oklahoma in 102 of them.
Oklahoma: Hosts No. 1 Houston on Saturday.
Iowa State: Is at Central Florida on Saturday.
