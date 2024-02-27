Weatherford City Worker Charged, Allegedly Solicited Nude Photos From Teens

A Weatherford city employee and YMCA volunteer was charged Monday for allegedly soliciting nude photos from teenage boys, according to OSBI.

OSBI began investigating in January at the request of the Weatherford Police Department.

According to OSBI Earp allegedly asked at least two teenage boys for nude photos in exchange for money.

Todd Earp was booked into Custer County jail on eight felony charges.

Records show that until his arrest Earp had a sterling reputation. The City of Weatherford's website shows Earp is employed as the Assistant Director for Parks and Recreation. An active member of his community in 2015, the city presented Earp with the John Hays Servant Leader Award. And in 2020 he served as the Rotary Club president. Earp currently serves on the board of Miss Southwestern Oklahoma State University, and according to the OSBI formally volunteered at the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City.

In a statement Monday, a spokesperson for the YMCA said Mr. Earp had been banned from all Y property and is no longer affiliated with the organization. The spokesperson also said all checks conducted on Mr. Earp came back "he had no previous record or any other cause for concern in his background."

Earp's bond was set at $150,000.