'Check Them Regularly': OSBI Focused On New Technology Used For Crimes Against Children

Agents inside the Crimes Against Children Taskforce are doing their best to keep up with the fast-changing technology and protect our state's most vulnerable.

OSBI Focused On New Technology Used For Crimes Against Children

Law enforcement agencies in Oklahoma and across the country are teaming up to investigate crimes against children.

Payne County K9 Officer Arwen is the newest badge sniffing out online exploitation.

The sheriff's office is part of the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.

Deputy Rockford Brown says suspects are always finding new ways to hide evidence

"One of the needs that these types of specialized investigators and detectives need is the ability to locate electronic storage devices," said Rockford Brown with PCSO.

The OSBI leads the statewide task force with help from local, state, federal and tribal partners.

New technologies, like artificial intelligence, have changed the digital landscape for law enforcement.

"That can kind of complicate issues. It's something we're having to learn how to adapt to. But it does present difficulties for us," OSBI special agent Blaine Phillips said.

In the fall, Oklahoma's Attorney General asked Congress to investigate how AI is used to create what's known as synthetic child pornography.

The FBI is working with private industry partners to develop new solutions.

"We used to think of AI as something you'd need extensive technical expertise to produce," said Kayla McCleery with the FBI.

Agencies across Oklahoma train regularly to stay up-to-date on the technology abused by criminals.

Investigators say parents also need to follow digital trends.

"Make sure they feel like they're not to blame if something like this should happen to them."

The OSBI says taskforce agents are out across the state serving search warrants and rescuing kids every single week.

Now, those agents have a different kind of backup.

Last year, the OSBI investigated more than 9,000 cybertips involving children.

The Payne County Sheriff's Office says K9 Arwen has already assisted in several cases.