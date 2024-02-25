Meteorologists David Payne, Lacey Swope Greet Fans During OKC Thunder Game

Meteorologists David Payne and Lacey Swope were at the game against the Wizards to meet and chat with News 9 viewers.

By: News 9

-

Some familiar faces were at a booth meeting viewers during the OKC Thunder game on Friday.

Meteorologists David Payne and Lacey Swope were at the game against the Wizards to meet and chat with News 9 viewers.

The turnout was great and we already know they had the best time taking photos and chatting with everyone.

On top of that, the Thunder game away with the win, 147-106.