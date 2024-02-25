Meteorologists David Payne, Lacey Swope Greet Fans During OKC Thunder Game

Meteorologists David Payne and Lacey Swope were at the game against the Wizards to meet and chat with News 9 viewers.

Saturday, February 24th 2024, 7:48 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Some familiar faces were at a booth meeting viewers during the OKC Thunder game on Friday.

Meteorologists David Payne and Lacey Swope were at the game against the Wizards to meet and chat with News 9 viewers.

The turnout was great and we already know they had the best time taking photos and chatting with everyone.

On top of that, the Thunder game away with the win, 147-106.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 24th, 2024

August 12th, 2023

December 2nd, 2021

June 12th, 2021

Top Headlines

February 26th, 2024

February 25th, 2024

February 25th, 2024

February 25th, 2024