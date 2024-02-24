15-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With SE OKC Motel Shooting

Investigators have arrested a 15-year-old after a deadly shooting on Tuesday at a southeast Oklahoma City motel.

Police previously announced they arrested 43-year-old Brandon Metcalf in the case.

Metcalf, who was released from federal prison the week prior and also wanted on a federal warrant for parole violations, was still in the Oklahoma County Detention Center as of Friday evening.

“When officers arrived, they found one male deceased inside of a room,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, public information officer for the Oklahoma City Police Department, on Tuesday. “It appeared he had been shot to death.”

Police said a front desk clerk called 911 for a woman who witnessed the shooting that killed 44-year-old Anthony Porter.

According to a murder warrant, the witness told police Porter was selling a gun to Metcalf and another man, who has now been identified as the teenager, when a fight broke out in the motel room.

The witness saw Porter drop his gun and said Metcalf picked it up. The witness claimed she heard one shot fired but was unsure who fired it.

The witness told investigators the man with Metcalf pointed a gun at her and told her to pack her bags and leave.

He allegedly threatened her life if she told anyone about the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Oklahoma County District Attorney's office said it has not been presented the case for the teenager yet, and therefore no decision has been made on whether the teenager would be tried as an adult or a juvenile.