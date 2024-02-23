1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting Outside Of NE OKC Store

Police are investigating after gunfire broke out on Friday at a store on the northeast side of the city.

-

Police confirm that one person has died after a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Two additional people were hurt in the shooting. Oklahoma City police officials said two of the victims were critically injured. Police said no one was arrested and at least one shooter was on the run.

The intersection of northeast 36th Street and Kelley Avenue turned into a large crime scene Friday afternoon. Stretching from Kelly's Market to a vacant store across the street where a pile of bloody clothes was left on the ground. Police said the gunfire started outside Kelly's Market.

“When officers arrived, they learned there were three victims that had been shot,” said Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police Department.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital. Concerned citizens watched as police searched the crime scene for evidence. “We know that these things don’t happen because there’s bad people,” said Jabee Williams, Live Free OKC. “These things happen because there’s a lot of unmet needs, you know what I’m saying?”

Jabee Williams came out to the scene to represent Live Free OKC, a community-based non-profit started to reduce gun violence in the city. “First and foremost are the impacted people,” said Williams. “The people this hurts. I now know what it’s like to be that person, that’s why this is so important to me.”

Williams said his role was not to intervene in an investigation but to prevent violence. “Make sure there’s no retaliation and things like that,” said Williams.

Police were unsure if the incident involved a drive-by shooting or if the suspect was on foot. They do not have a description of the alleged shooter. “Still early on in the investigation,” said Littlejohn. “So, we’re still trying to put pieces together to figure out what led up to this event.”

Police ask the public to come forward with tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 if they witnessed the shooting. Your tips can remain anonymous.