1 Injured After A Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

One person is injured after a reported shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

According to Oklahoma City Police, the shooting occurred near North Ann Arbor Avenue and Northwest 36th Street in Oklahoma City.

OCPD stated that a female victim was transported from that location in a privately owned vehicle.

A Warr Acres officer noticed the same vehicle speeding and pulled it over at a pharmacy near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 40th Street in Warr Acres.

Police stated that a female victim was transported from the pharmacy to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was being questioned by police, but no arrests have been made yet, according to OCPD.

