Oklahoma State Student Dies Following Hit-And-Run, 21-Year-Old Driver In Custody

A 21-year-old man is in custody accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Stillwater that left a 19-year-old student dead on Thursday.

By: News On 6, News 9

-

A student at Oklahoma State University has died at the hospital after being hit by a truck on campus, according to OSU PD.

OSU released a statement saying that Gabrielle Claudia Long, 19, died on Thursday. They say she was a student in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Related Story: 'It Could Happen To Anyone': Oklahoma State Students React To Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Tyler Peters, who is in custody at the Payne County Jail, authorities tell News On 6.

Oklahoma State University says that they offer free grief counseling for students and employees, and to call 405-744-5328 for assistance.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.