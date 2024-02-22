Police: Man Looking For 'Weed Guy' Shot In NW Oklahoma City

One person was shot in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday night, according to police.

By: News 9

-

One person was injured Wednesday night after being shot in northwest Oklahoma City, according to an incident report released on Thursday.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that they received a 911 call about hearing several shots being fired near North May Avenue and Northwest Expressway.

According to the report, police say that the victim called for help after being shot. An individual picked up the victim and drove them to a local hospital, police stated.

According to the report, the victim stated that he was going to an apartment located by the Dave & Busters to locate his ‘weed guy’, when he heard shots from behind and began to run.

The victim stated that he was hit in the leg, and then called for help.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.