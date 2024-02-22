Homeless Alliance Chef Prepares Gourmet Meals For Homeless

After years in the competitive restaurant industry, Chef Chris found his place of peace. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with a chef making gourmet meals for those experiencing homelessness.

This is not a five-star restaurant, it’s the Homeless Alliance kitchen, and Chef Chris McDermitt is the driving force behind it all. “We make it happen. We do some pretty good stuff here,” said McDermitt.

But don’t let the apron fool you, Chef Chris is a certified chef with an impressive resume. “I’ve worked at Grey Sweater, The Ranch Steakhouse, Flips, Remington Park,” said McDermitt.

After years in the competitive restaurant industry, Chef Chris found his place of peace. “You know I see a lot of people struggling, and I just thought, you know it would be good to use my talents to help other people experiencing homelessness,” said McDermitt.

“Every meal Chris and the staff prepare they put their hearts into it, and a big favorite around here is taco, or Tex-Mex Tuesdays. “We do like chicken tortilla soup and tamales one day, so it’s not limited to tacos but yeah we get a pretty big crowd on Tuesday,” said McDermitt.

McDermitt acknowledges the real backbone of the kitchen is the volunteers. “People volunteering their time, and coming in on their lunch break from work, just to serve, it’s really amazing,” said McDermitt.

The appreciation from the homeless community and the staff at the homeless alliance, leave Chris with one feeling. “I’m grateful, grateful that I can use my talents to help other people,” said McDermitt.

For information and to sign up to volunteer visit www.homelessalliance.volunteerhub.com