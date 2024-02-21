NB Lanes Of I-35 Closed In McClain County Due To Semi Crash & Fire

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 7:30 pm
Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at State Highway 9 West near Goldsby in McClain County, are closed due to a semi-truck fire, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
McClain County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media post that authorities are on the scene working a single semi-truck accident. The Sheriff's Office stated that there are no known injuries.
OHP asks that drivers avoid the area if possible, and to expect significant delays.
According to a post from the Norman Fire Department, the loaded truck and trailer were later extinguished after making contact with a barrier wall, and the driver was not injured.
Crews estimate the closure will remain until early Wednesday morning. Northbound drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route. Southbound I-35 is now open.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
