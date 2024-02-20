1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Apartment Shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police.

By: News 9

Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police.

According to police, a call came in at around 6 a.m. this morning.

There is one confirmed victim, a male, who has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities say the injuries appear to be self-inflicted.

The scene is near West Interstate 240 Service Road and South Santa Fe Avenue at the Seminole Ridge Apartments.

There is a police presence in the area.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.