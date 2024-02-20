1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Apartment Shooting

Tuesday, February 20th 2024, 6:25 am
Police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person on Tuesday morning, according to Oklahoma City Police.
According to police, a call came in at around 6 a.m. this morning.
There is one confirmed victim, a male, who has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition, according to police.
Authorities say the injuries appear to be self-inflicted.
The scene is near West Interstate 240 Service Road and South Santa Fe Avenue at the Seminole Ridge Apartments.
There is a police presence in the area.
There is no information on the suspect at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
