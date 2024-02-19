'It's Crazy And Wrong': Cash App Scammer Hits Businesses In The Metro

Bakeries, a nutrition drink store, a Girl Scout troop, and even a physical therapy office, were all targets in an ongoing Cash App scam in the metro.

-

Bakeries, a nutrition drink store, a Girl Scout troop, and even a physical therapy office, were all targets in an ongoing Cash App scam in the metro.

Moore Police say the suspect is an assumed distraught mother in need, a scheme that has worked for nearly a week. However, through social media, businesses are starting to catch on.

Police say the 5-foot-5 African American woman, sometimes seen wearing a red bonnet, has hit a least a half a dozen businesses in Moore.

“She’s very bold,” said Tabrina Alexander, who works for a physical therapy office in Moore. “She makes people, you know, feel sorry for her and then she takes their money.”

Alexander says she fell for the suspect’s sob story of having a broken-down car and dying cell phone. She asked to borrow a phone to call for help, but it’s all a ploy. Instead of texting for help, police say she gets on that person’s Cash App account and sends cash directly into her bank account.

Alexander said within three minutes, she was out $500.

“It's crazy and wrong, disappointing that people in society do this,” Alexander said.

Sadly, Alexander isn’t the only one. Angela Sarabia says the scammer targeted her bakery on Valentine’s Day.

“Clearly she decides that targeting small businesses or individuals is going to be her best way to operate,” Sarabia said. “She uses the same MO every time; car issues, my phone's dying.”

The suspect got on Sarabia’s phone and like the others, transferred hundreds of dollars from her Cash App account.

“That was the problem, I'm just ingrained with trying to be nice to people and this was the punishment I received,” she said.

For Skyli Lassiter, she lost the most among the victims we interviewed, $900.

“It was the fastest I’ve ever seen, she must have done it a billion times she had my phone in less than two minutes,” Lassiter said. “I honestly didn't know what to think, I mean it's a little heartbreaking to think ‘Oh I tried to help somebody’ and that's kind of the outcome.”

Word started getting around on Facebook, with businesses posting what happened and some with pictures or surveillance video of the suspect.

One post revealed she even allegedly stole nearly $800 from a local Girl Scout troop, taking all their cookie sale money.

“You never think it's going to happen to you,” said Chelsea Hughes, owner of Goodlife Nutrition.

Hughes’ business is in the same strip mall as Angela’s Bakery and was warned about the scam.

“I just thought there's no way that she's coming back into the same shopping center three doors down,” Hughes said.

But she did and Hughes knew immediately who she was dealing with.

“I mean, gave the same story, same everything,” she said. “I think she knew, we just made this eye connection that, I felt like she knew.”

Not only did Hughes get surveillance video of the suspect but also a picture of the alleged broken-down car.

“She sped off, she has a paper tag,” said Hughes. “She's going to get caught and I hope she thinks about all the different people that she hurt.”

If you see the suspect or recognize her, contact the police.