OU Softball Pays Tribute To Toby Keith With Helmet Decal

Saturday, February 17th 2024, 4:08 pm
Toby Keith and the OU Softball program go way back.
This weekend, the Sooners unveiled a new decal to honor the late country music star and Oklahoma legend after his battle with stomach cancer. He was 62-years-old.
It's an outline of Oklahoma with "TOBY❤️" in the middle.
Image Provided By: OU Athletics / @OU_Softball
The team posted photos of Toby celebrating championships with past squads, posing in the locker room and holding up a sign in the stands at a game.
The Sooners are ranked No. 1 in the nation and face off with Lamar and McNeese State on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Feb. 21st, tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at his last TV interview with Robin Marsh on News 9.
For past coverage of Toby Keith, CLICK HERE.
February 17th, 2024
February 19th, 2024
February 19th, 2024
February 19th, 2024
February 19th, 2024
February 19th, 2024
February 19th, 2024
February 19th, 2024