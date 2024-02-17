OU Softball Pays Tribute To Toby Keith With Helmet Decal

This weekend, the Sooners unveiled a new decal to honor the late country music star and Oklahoma legend after his battle with stomach cancer.

By: News On 6, News 9

Toby Keith and the OU Softball program go way back.

This weekend, the Sooners unveiled a new decal to honor the late country music star and Oklahoma legend after his battle with stomach cancer. He was 62-years-old.





It's an outline of Oklahoma with "TOBY❤️" in the middle.

Image Provided By: OU Athletics / @OU_Softball

The team posted photos of Toby celebrating championships with past squads, posing in the locker room and holding up a sign in the stands at a game.

The Sooners are ranked No. 1 in the nation and face off with Lamar and McNeese State on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21st, tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at his last TV interview with Robin Marsh on News 9.

