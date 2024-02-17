OU Softball Pays Tribute To Toby Keith With Helmet Decal

This weekend, the Sooners unveiled a new decal to honor the late country music star and Oklahoma legend after his battle with stomach cancer.

Saturday, February 17th 2024, 4:08 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Toby Keith and the OU Softball program go way back.

This weekend, the Sooners unveiled a new decal to honor the late country music star and Oklahoma legend after his battle with stomach cancer. He was 62-years-old.

  1. Toby Keith, Famed Oklahoma Country Music Star, Dies At 62


It's an outline of Oklahoma with "TOBY❤️" in the middle.

OU Softball Toby Keith Decal - Feb. 17, 2024Image Provided By: OU Athletics / @OU_Softball

The team posted photos of Toby celebrating championships with past squads, posing in the locker room and holding up a sign in the stands at a game.

The Sooners are ranked No. 1 in the nation and face off with Lamar and McNeese State on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Feb. 21st, tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at his last TV interview with Robin Marsh on News 9.

For past coverage of Toby Keith, CLICK HERE.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 17th, 2024

February 19th, 2024

February 19th, 2024

February 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

February 19th, 2024

February 19th, 2024

February 19th, 2024

February 19th, 2024