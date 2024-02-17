No. 1 Sooners Open Cowgirl Challenge With Pair Of Wins

No. 1/1 Oklahoma extended its NCAA-record winning streak to 59 games with a doubleheader sweep to open the Cowgirl Challenge in Lake Charles, La. on Friday evening, run-ruling Central Arkansas 9-0 in five before taking down tournament host McNeese State 8-1.

By: OU Athletics, Soonersports.com , OU Athletics

The Sooners (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) enjoyed an impressive evening from their pitching staff, limiting their two opponents to a combined one run on five hits and one walk while striking out 17. OU's lineup produced seven multi-hit performances between the two games including a three-hit effort from Alyssa Brito against McNeese (4-3, 0-0 Southland). Brito's excellent evening extended her season-opening hitting streak to a team-leading five games.

Nicole May recorded her 50th college victory in the 9-0 win over Central Arkansas (2-5, 0-0 ASUN) with six strikeouts over 4.0 scoreless while Kelly Maxwell improved to 3-0 with an eight-strikeout gem vs. McNeese.

NO. 1/1 OKLAHOMA 9, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 0 (5)

A nine-run OU fourth broke open a scoreless game against Central Arkansas in the Sooners' tournament opener, providing Nicole May with all the run support she would need for her 50th collegiate win. May dealt 4.0 scoreless to improve to 2-0 on the season, striking out six. The right-hander allowed just two base runners on a hit and one walk. She closed out her outing by retiring each of the final nine batters she faced.

The Oklahoma lineup generated traffic on the base paths early on with three hits through the game's first three frames, finally breaking through in the fourth. Twelve consecutive Sooners reached base to open the frame, the last of whom did so on a fielder's choice for the inning's first out, plating nine runs on eight hits, two walks and an UCA error.

Four Sooners recorded multi-hit games as Jayda Coleman (2-for-3, R, 2B), Tiare Jennings (2-for-3, R, 2B, RBI), Ella Parker (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI) and Alynah Torres (2-for-3, R, RBI) each went 2-for-3 at the plate. Rylie Boone and Avery Hodge each crushed a triple in the win while Kinzie Hansen reached twice on a single and a walk.

Paytn Monticelli closed things out with a scoreless fifth, striking out the side while working around a walk.

NO. 1/1 OKLAHOMA 8, NR/RV MCNEESE STATE 1

Kelly Maxwell spun a gem in Friday's tilt with McNeese, fanning eight over 5.0 innings of one-run ball. The left-hander scattered three hits and walked none, earning her third win of the season in as many appearances.

McNeese struck first with a solo home run in the first inning, the lone blemish on Maxwell's line, but the OU lineup was quick to respond. The Sooners put runners on second and third with two outs for Rylie Boone a half-inning later in the top of the second, setting the stage for the senior to lace a go-ahead two-run single into left.

Oklahoma pushed its lead to 5-1 with a three-spot in the third and would add another three runs in the sixth. Alyssa Brito capped off the scoring with a towering two-run home run out to left-center. Brito extended her season-opening hitting streak to five games with a 3-for-4 evening while Kinzie Hansen (2-for-2, RBI) and Boone (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI) added multi-hit efforts.

Karlie Keeney retired six of seven faced to finish off the Cowgirls.

UP NEXT

OU returns to action on Saturday, Feb. 17, with a 1 p.m. CT start against Lamar followed by a 6:30 p.m. CT first pitch in a rematch with McNeese. The first game is available via a webcam on SoonerSports.com/watch and 1560 AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2 while the finale will be broadcast on ESPN+ and 107.7 FM The Franchise and 1560AM/103.3 FM The Franchise 2.