The Sooners have gone 13-2 in home games. Oklahoma averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

By: Associated Press

No. 6 Kansas Plays No. 25 Oklahoma On 4-Game Road Slide

-

Kansas Jayhawks (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (18-7, 6-6 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas will look to end its four-game road skid when the Jayhawks face No. 25 Oklahoma.

The Jayhawks are 7-5 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas ranks ninth in the Big 12 giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Oklahoma makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Kansas scores 10.4 more points per game (77.0) than Oklahoma gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Milos Uzan is averaging 8.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Kevin McCullar is shooting 47.2% and averaging 19.5 points for the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.