Elections Results: Oklahoma Voters Go To The Polls

Oklahoma voters went to the polls on Tuesday to vote on school bonds, city propositions and to elect city councilmembers.

In addition to new leaders at the state and local levels, voters in many Oklahoma districts decided on school bond issues and selected school board members Tuesday.

Republican Erick Harris will represent State House District 39, which includes Edmond. This seat opened up in 2023 after Representative Ryan Martinez resigned following felony DUI charges.

Also in Edmond, school district leaders asked voters to approve a $147 million bond proposal. Voters answered the call, with nearly 80 percent of them passing both bond issues. The larger of the two proposals will fund a new elementary and middle school, as well as an expansion and improvements to other district facilities. The $3 million transportation bond issue will allow the district to buy new buses.

Western Heights schools asked voters to approve a bond proposal totaling more than $2.9 million, and 64% of voters agreed. The proposals included just more than $2.6 million to build secure entrances to schools, and to repair or install fences at many schools. A $280,000 proposal will help pay for new buses.

The city of Moore will have a new Mayor for the first time in 30 years. Mark Hamm won Tuesday’s vote with 57 percent of voters backing him. Glenn Lewis has held the office since 1994, leading the city through growth and spearheading recovery after two major tornadoes.

Norman, Yukon, Moore, and Midwest City held elections for city council seats Tuesday.

Voters chose a new board member for Oklahoma City Public Schools, selecting Dana Meister to take the position. Meister replaces Mark Mann, who has announced he’s running for a State Senate seat this year.

Election Results:

Edmond Public Schools

Edmond Schools $144,000,000 Bond- Passed

Edmond Schools $3,000,000 Bond- Passed

These two propositions totaling $147 million would allow the district to provide facilities and materials for students.

The bond propositions approved today include funding for several major EPS projects including:

Construction of a new elementary and phase 1 of a middle school on land the district owns at the Southeast corner of Air Depot and Covell A new Freshman Academy at Edmond Santa Fe High School A new Transition Academy for our special needs students aged 18-21 Completion of the third and final phase of Scissortail Elementary Classroom additions at Boulevard Academy A new safe room at the Edmond Early Childhood Center Instructional materials district-wide Technology materials district-wide New buses for our transportation department A new Smart Tag system for buses

House District 39-Edmond

The winner of this election will earn the seat left vacant when Rep. Ryan Martinez resigned last year:

Candidates:

Richard Prawdzienski - L

Erick Harris - R

Regan Raff - D

Western Heights Public School Bonds

Both bonds passed:

A $2,680,000 bond for school facilities needs.

A $280,000 bond for transportation needs.

City Of Moore

Moore Mayor: The winner of this race will take the office after current Mayor Glenn Lewis has served since 1994

Candidates:

Jeff Arvin

Mark Hamm won with 56.8% of the votes

City Of Norman

Norman Councilmember Ward 2

Russel Rice, Matt Peacock

**Any office race where no one candidate got 50% of the vote will have two winners, for a runoff election.

Norman Councilmember Ward 4

Candidates:

Helen Grant- won with 63.9% of the votes

Judy Moss

Norman Councilmember Ward 6

Candidates:

Joshua Hinkle won with 58.8% of the votes

Jerry Drewery

Norman Councilmember Ward 8- Scott Dixon

