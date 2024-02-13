'Monsters:' Grieving Metro Mother Directs Harsh Words At Man Sentenced To Son's Murder

The family of 25-year-old Damon Palmer has been waiting nearly four years for justice. However, only one of the four accused killers left the courtroom on Tuesday to serve prison time.

A metro family left an Oklahoma County courtroom on Tuesday disappointed. They said their loved one did not get the justice they were expecting, even though the four charged suspects were slated to be sentenced.

Family and friends of Palmer filled the courtroom, each wearing a button in memory of Palmer. On the button was picture taken before his life was cut short in June of 2020. His body was found in the middle of a street in northwest Oklahoma City. Police had little information at the time about the man’s death.

“As to the actual cause of death, right now, that’s under investigation,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Eight months later authorities arrested four suspects in Clinton, Oklahoma. According to court records, Salaam Moore, Christopher Sadler, and Jeffery West entered guilty pleas in February to charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Each suspect showed up separately for their sentencing on Tuesday, but only West was sentenced to prison. Moore and Sadler told the judge they wanted to withdraw their guilty pleas.

Palmer's mother Lori Legg read a victim impact statement to the court describing the accused killers as "monsters and a danger to society."

Legg said her son's body was "thrown out like a piece of trash and that he died alone." The grieving mother told West directly, "if you die from a seizure, it can't come soon enough."

Legg told News 9 she was not ready to do an on-camera interview but voiced her disappointment in how the hearings did not bring her son justice.

As for the fourth suspect, Erica Ramirez, she waived her right to a trial and her attorney said she will enter a plea in April. Moore and Sadler will be back in court next month.