Gilgeous-Alexander's 38 Points Lead Thunder Past Kings 127-113

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 38 points, Jalen Williams scored 32 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 127-113 on Sunday.

By: Associated Press

-

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 38 points, Jalen Williams scored 32 and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 127-113 on Sunday.

Williams also had nine assists and seven rebounds for the Thunder, who beat the Kings for the first time in three meetings this season.

Lu Dort had 17 points and nine rebounds and Chet Holmgren added 14 points for the Thunder. Oklahoma City bounced back from a 146-111 loss at Dallas on Saturday.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Kings. Malik Monk led the team in scoring with 26 points. De’Aaron Fox, who was averaging nearly 27 points per game, was held to 15 points on 6-for-17 shooting for the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the league’s No. 2 scorer with 31 points per game heading into the day, scored 15 points in the first quarter on 6-for-8 shooting. Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams each scored 19 points to help the Thunder take a 67-57 lead at halftime.

The Thunder controlled the third. A 3-pointer by Dort, then a dunk by Williams pushed Oklahoma City’s lead to 84-66. Gilgeous-Alexander’s hard dribble left Harrison Barnes going the wrong way, then Gilgeous-Alexander stepped toward the baseline and hit a short jumper to make it 88-66. It was the final basket of a 16-0 run. The Thunder led 100-83 heading into the fourth.

The Kings cut their deficit to eight in the fourth, but the Thunder maintained control. A 3-pointer by Gilgeous-Alexander with just under four minutes remaining put the Thunder up 121-108.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit Phoenix on Tuesday night.

Thunder: Visit Orlando on Tuesday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

﻿