By: CBS News

What Time Is The Big Game Halftime Show? How To Watch Usher's 2024 Performance

The 2024 Big Game will be played this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Though the San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is one of the best Big Game matchups in recent history, fans are just as excited for the Apple Music Big Game LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher.

Usher promises viewers "a show unlike anything they've seen before," which means you're not going to want to miss a beat. Keep reading for all the details on Usher's Big Game halftime show, including what time you can expect Usher to take the stage.

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT).

The halftime show typically starts about 90 minutes to two hours after kickoff, or around 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

How long does the first half of the Big Game usually last?

Most Big Game games last about three and a half hours. That means you can expect the first half of this game to last about an hour and a half.

How long is the Big Game halftime show?

While halftime in a regular NFL game lasts roughly 13 minutes, the Big Game gets a supersized halftime to allow for moving the sets (and performers) on and off the field. Still, you should expect Usher's performance to be approximately 13 minutes long.