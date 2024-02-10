Alex Cameron: Polar Bear Plunge Benefiting Special Olympics Part Of 'Awesome' Rehoboth Beach Weekend

Washington, D.C., bureau chief Alex Cameron and his wife, Ann, love to spend their weekends at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. This past weekend, that getaway led to an 'awesome' weekend for an awesome cause.

-

Last weekend, my wife Ann and I made a quick trip to our regular getaway, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for some refreshing salt air and, we thought, no crowds. As we drove in Saturday on Route 1, I noticed a billboard advertising the 33rd annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Delaware Special Olympics. On Sunday.

There would be crowds.

We participate in a much smaller plunge —about 50 people — each year on New Year’s Day. The Special Olympics event, held each year in early February, is massive, by comparison.

This year, about 4,400 people registered to take the plunge and raised a record $1.5 million. That money helps ensure that there is no cost to any of the 4,200 children and adults with disabilities who participate in Special Olympics in Delaware. That’s really awesome.

When I was growing up, Rehoboth Beach was very quiet between Labor Day and Memorial Day. Restaurants closed and the boardwalk was virtually empty. Those days are long gone. Rehoboth has increasingly become a year round destination, in part because of the introduction and growth of a variety of ‘off-season’ festivals and special events.

The Polar Bear Plunge is a perfect example. Hotels last weekend were full, restaurants were summer-like busy, and the boardwalk was teeming with ‘Bears’ and their friends and families. There were several activities over the weekend associated with the event, such as a chili cook-off on Saturday. But it all culminated with actual plunge Sunday afternoon, which lasted just a few minutes.





The water temperature was the same as the air temperature: 41 degrees! Most people were in and out in a couple of seconds.

To make sure no one was hurt, more than a dozen dive team members were in the surf in their wetsuits, the Coast Guard was on patrol, and Rehoboth Beach lifeguards were on duty. It all went off without a hitch!

Ann and I had a good friend jump in. He loved it and we loved cheering him on and seeing the enthusiasm and the amazing number of participants of all ages.

Great job, Bears, and congratulations to Special Olympics and all the Special Olympians who will benefit!!