1 Dead After Trench Collapse In Shawnee

Thursday, February 8th 2024, 4:14 am
One person is dead after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Shawnee, according to the Shawnee Police Department.
Police confirm that the victim was a worker at the site near the Shawnee Mall, by North Kickapoo Avenue and Interstate 40.
According to police, around 3 p.m. on February 7, Shawnee 911 “received a call of a trench that had collapsed at a construction site”.
The Medical Examiner and OSHA responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead.
Police say that the incident is still under investigation.
