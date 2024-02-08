1 Dead After Trench Collapse In Shawnee

One person is dead after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Shawnee, according to the Shawnee Police Department.

By: News 9

Police confirm that the victim was a worker at the site near the Shawnee Mall, by North Kickapoo Avenue and Interstate 40.

According to police, around 3 p.m. on February 7, Shawnee 911 “received a call of a trench that had collapsed at a construction site”.

The Medical Examiner and OSHA responded to the scene, and the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say that the incident is still under investigation.