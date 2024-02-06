Thunder Facing Off Against Jazz In Utah Tuesday Night

The Thunder are playing in Utah for the second and final time this season, and will face the Jazz one more time after Tuesday’s game.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the Utah Jazz for the third time this season on Tuesday.

The Thunder has the second best record in the NBA right now, with 35 wins and only 15 defeats.

The Thunder won against the Jazz in the past two games this season.

Oklahoma’s Own Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee is in the Delta Center with more on what to expect from Tuesday night’s game.