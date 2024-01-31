2 Men Arrested In Connection To Police Pursuit, Crash

The two men arrested after a Tuesday pursuit have been identified by police.

Police released the names of two men involved in a pursuit down one of the city's busiest streets. The men were arrested on Tuesday after crashing a stole truck.

Police identified the pursuit suspects as 21-year-old Charles Kemp and 20-year-old Ramon Hill. Court records show both men were out of jail on bond for previous felony crimes.

Bob Mills Sky News 9 was high over the end of a pursuit near Northwest 23rd Street and Walker Avenue where police said Kemp and Hill crashed.

Officers first started tracking the suspects on the northeast side of the city.

“After attempting to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Northeast 23rd and Highland,” said Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “Again, that vehicle failed to stop for officers.”

People watched as officers chased the truck down 23rd street. The truck hit a light pole and the suspects took off on foot.

“Yeah, definitely six cops behind him,” said witness. “Got out and ran.”

An officer was hurt during the chase, police officials said it was only a minor injury. The two men were caught in a neighborhood not far from where they crashed.

Court records showed this was not the first time Kemp has been involved in a pursuit. He was arrested last July and charged with one count of eluding police and obstructing an officer.

At last check both suspects were still in custody at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.