'It's All Gone': Local Auto Shop Owner Loses Everything In Early-Morning Fire

A fire destroyed a family-run business in southeast Oklahoma City. It started at Color Creations Car Audio off Interstate-35 near Southeast 59th Street around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The manager of the business, Victor Hoffman, says all he could do is watch.

“Been here for 20 years now,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman says he spent those 20 years building up his auto repair and modification shop, only to see it burn to the ground.

“My heart started racing so fast I didn't know what to do,” Hoffman said.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says more than 300 gallons of fuel and lacquer were inside the building when it caught fire. Fuel Hoffman said was used for the cars and heating the building.

“I feel helpless still,” Hoffman said. “I rely on the people that's supposed to put out the fire just rely on them and pray to God.”

From the flames to ashes, Hoffman and his employees look in disbelief at the damage.

“Pretty much lost for words,” Hoffman said. “I wouldn't expect myself in this situation ever in my life.”

He said the business is a total loss.

“Nothing's left at all, had like eight toolboxes, they're all gone. And inventory, I would say like maybe $3 million in inventory in there, products and stuff,” he said.

And with no insurance, the husband and father of four is not sure what's next.

“It's all gone and that's 20 years of work and I dedicated all my efforts over this company,” he said. “It's all gone.”

However, he hopes somehow, he will rebuild the business.

“We'll go forward from here and see if we can go maybe rebuild and maybe start a new location somewhere,” he said. “I won't give up on this work, I love it,”

According to the fire department, the fuel was contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hoffman has started a GoFundMe, click here to learn more or donate.