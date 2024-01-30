United Way Of Central OK Supports Community, Looking For Volunteers

The United Way of Central Oklahoma has started planning for its 2024 fundraising efforts after raising over $17 million last year.

The United Way of Central Oklahoma is getting started on its 2024 fundraising campaign.

President and CEO Rachel Holt and board chair Shane Wharton stopped by the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to discuss the programs and agencies they support.

In their 2023 campaign season, they raised over $17 million, which will support around 140 programs and 68 agencies that all help the community.

They have already started preparations for the 2024 season and are looking for volunteers.

They also said this year, they will be diversifying the campaign they do every year by adding innovation grants to fund additional programs.

To learn more about The United Way of Oklahoma or to get involved, CLICK HERE.