'World's Greatest Illusionist' Rob Lake Hosts Charity Show In OKC

Rob Lake, the world-renowned illusionist from Oklahoma, joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to discuss his upcoming show at OCCC that benefits a local charity.

By: News 9, Anna Denison

World-renowned illusionist Rob Lake joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to discuss his upcoming Oklahoma City Community College show.

Lake grew up in Norman and is known for his appearances on television shows such as America's Got Talent and his tour, which has sold millions of dollars of tickets worldwide.

Lake has received many awards and honors and was named the "World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC.

He has also worked as an illusion consultant and designer for several Broadway productions and Adele's Las Vegas residency at Caesar's Palace.

Lake said although he tours the world performing illusions, he likes to come back to the metro area to do a show that raises money for a cause that means a lot to him.

Lake will be performing at OCCC's Visual and Performing Arts Center Theater on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

All ticket proceeds will go towards Oklahoma Animal Rescue Friends for Folks, a local prison dog training program.

For more information on Rob Lake or to buy tickets, visit his website HERE.

For tickets or details on the show at OCCC, CLICK HERE.