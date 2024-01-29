Oklahoma County Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Child Molestation

An Oklahoma County man is sentenced to life in prison on 14 counts of indecent or lewd acts with a child.

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 7:03 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

David Merchant was accused back in 2021 of molesting a girl under the age of 16.

In 2023, the 60-year-old triggered a manhunt when he cut his ankle monitor before fleeing to Colorado and then Oregon.

Merchant will serve the first 20 years at the Oklahoma County Jail.

