Vince McMahon Resigns From Roles With WWE, TKO Group Amid Sexual Assault And Trafficking Allegations

Vince McMahon has resigned from WWE's parent company TKO Group Holdings one day after allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking emerged. WWE president Nick Khan informed WWE staff of McMahon's resignation on Friday.

By: CBS Sports

"I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon has tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO executive chairman and on the TKO board of directors," Khan wrote in an all-staff email. "He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE."

McMahon's resignation from TKO comes in the aftermath of horrifying allegations levied against McMahon by a former employee. On Thursday, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against WWE, McMahon and former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis. The lawsuit details multiple allegations of sexual assault and "extreme depravity" conducted by McMahon and Laurinaitis. Grant also accused McMahon of trafficking her to other men "as a pawn to secure talent deals."

"I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant's lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth," McMahon said in a statement to Deadline. "I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.

"However, out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately."

This marks the second time in 18 months that McMahon has stepped down from corporate roles involving WWE. McMahon previously retired as WWE chairman and CEO amid investigations into sexual misconduct and millions paid in hush money. McMahon returned to WWE in January 2023 as an executive chairman to lead WWE's sales efforts. McMahon was granted the title of TKO executive chairman after WWE and UFC merged in a deal coordinated by Endeavor.

The recent allegations against McMahon come days after WWE signed a 10-year deal with Netflix totaling $5 billion. Slim Jim -- a key WWE sponsor -- paused their promotional activities with the company in light of the allegations. A spokesperson for McMahon released a statement addressing the lawsuit on Thursday night.

A former WWE employee filed a federal lawsuit Thursday accusing executive Vince McMahon and another former executive of serious sexual misconduct, including offering her to a star wrestler for sex.

The graphic 67-page suit from Janel Grant, who worked in the company’s legal and talent departments, also includes allegations that McMahon, now 78, forced her into a sexual relationship in order for her to get and keep a job and passed around pornographic pictures and videos of her to other men, including other WWE employees.

McMahon stepped down as WWE’s CEO in 2022 amid an investigation into allegations that match those in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut, where WWE is based.

Grant also names as defendants in the lawsuit the WWE and John Laurinaitis, the company’s former head of talent relations and general manager.

The AP typically does not name accusers in sexual assault cases, but Grant’s representatives said she wished to go public.

“Ms. Grant hopes that her lawsuit will prevent other women from being victimized,” her attorney, Ann Callis, said in a statement. “The organization is well aware of Mr. McMahon’s history of depraved behavior, and it’s time that they take responsibility for the misconduct of its leadership.”

WWE’s parent company, TKO Group, issued a statement saying it is taking the allegations seriously.

“Mr. McMahon does not control TKO nor does he oversee the day-to-day operations of WWE,” TKO Group said in a statement. “While this matter pre-dates our TKO executive team’s tenure at the company, we take Ms. Grant’s horrific allegations very seriously and are addressing this matter internally.”

Email and social media messages seeking comment were also left for McMahon and Laurinaitis.

According to the lawsuit, McMahon lived in the same building as Grant and in 2019 offered to get her a job at WWE after her parents died.

She alleges that he eventually made it clear that one of the requirements of the job was a physical relationship with him and later with Laurinaitis and others.

Over the next few years, McMahon lavished her with gifts including a luxury car, the suit says.

It also alleges that McMahon offered one of his star wrestlers — a person not named in the lawsuit — sex with Grant as a perk in 2021.

“WWE benefited financially from the commercial sex act venture orchestrated by McMahon, including by having wrestling talent, such as WWE Superstar, sign new contracts with WWE after McMahon presented Plaintiff as a sexual commodity for their use,” the lawsuit states.

Grant is seeking unspecified monetary damages and to have the court void a $3 million nondisclosure agreement, of which she alleges she received only $1 million.

McMahon was the leader and most recognizable face at WWE for decades. When he purchased what was then the World Wrestling Federation from his father in 1982, wrestling matches took place at small venues and appeared on local cable channels.

WWE matches are now held in professional sports stadiums, and the organization has a sizable overseas following.

WWE merged last April with the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship to create the $21.4 billion sports entertainment company TKO Group Holdings, and McMahon serves as that group’s executive chairman of the board.