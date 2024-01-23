3 Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested After Crime Spree Through Metro

Three armed robbery suspects were arrested on Monday after an icy chase with police around the metro. Oklahoma City Police said the trio went looking for a woman who claimed to be in hiding out of fear for her life.

Oklahoma City Police said the trio went looking for a woman who claimed to be in hiding out of fear for her life. Police did not say why the suspects were out to get the woman or how they knew her. The report stated the suspects had a rifle and first threatened the victim’s roommate.

Police said 26-year-old Vincent Sierra, Brenton Clark, 47, and 19-year-old Alexis Clark started their crime spree at a home near Southwest 28th Street and Barnes Avenue. The suspects allegedly kicked in the back door of the home looking for the woman. “The victim was not at home at the time three people broke into her home looking for her,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The roommate told police the suspects had a rifle, ransacked the home, and robbed him of his phone. The suspects left and went to a hotel on South Meridian Avenue, once again in search of the woman. “The suspects learned in some way the victim was at that hotel,” said Quirk. “Went looking for her at the hotel.”

The suspects left when the victim did not answer the room door. Police said the suspects used the stolen phone to call the woman. That was when she got the police involved. The woman was able to convince the three suspects to meet her at a 7-Eleven on Southwest 29th Street and May Avenue where police were also waiting. “Attempted to make a traffic stop on that vehicle,” said Quirk. “At which point the vehicle fled and a pursuit began.”

The chase went from southwest Oklahoma City into Del City on icy roads. An officer attempted a tactical vehicle intervention on the suspect’s car several times without luck. Eventually, police stopped the car, and the suspects were taken into custody.

According to the report, one of the suspects claimed to find the rifle on Interstate 40 and that one of them was pointing the firearm at police as they drove around, commenting they were going out shooting.

All three were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple charges. A jail official confirmed Sierra posted a $50,000 bond and was released. The other two were still in custody.