Edmond Transitioning Ambulance Services, Parting Ways With EMSA

Edmond will be partnering with a new provider for ambulance services in the city, American Medical Response.

The City of Edmond announced a change to the city's ambulance services, and will be parting ways with the provider EMSA after more than three decades of service.

Officials from the city said this comes from poor response times from EMSA in recent times.

The Edmond Fire Department said in December this new service will improve emergency response times.

With the switch to American Medical Response, Edmond Deputy Fire Chief Chris said he expects at least five ambulances to be parked in the city of Edmond ion order to take pressure off the city's fire resources.

In a statement sent to News 9, EMSA said it valued its long-time relationship with the City of Edmond, and will continue to provide care to other service areas, such as Oklahoma City.

American Medical Response will begin their service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.