A stalled train and slick road conditions caused traffic backups on Britton Road and Western Avenue this morning. The backup has been cleared as of 7:30 this morning.

By: News 9

Traffic Backups And Crashes Across Oklahoma Caused By Icy Roads

News 9's Natalie Cruz says the train was stopped with lights flashing for quite some time before it started to move again.

The surrounding roads were backed up, but should be moving again.