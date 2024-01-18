Thunder Challenges Students To Read For A Free Thunder Ticket

Kindergarten through fifth grade students are being challenged to read 20 minutes per day, or 580 minutes total, through February. 

Thursday, January 18th 2024, 5:01 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Erin Oldfield, director of community engagement for the Oklahoma City Thunder, met with News 9 to discuss what the Thunder does for the community.

Oldfield says the Thunder hosts three reading challenges per year in order to encourage kids to read more.

Submit your total minutes March 1-7 and get a free ticket to a 2024 Thunder home game, a chance to win a prize pack, and be eligible for a custom Thunder jersey.

The first 500 students who sign up before Jan. 31 will get a Rumble sticker and a reading log to help track their minutes.

For more information, or to register, visit https://www.nba.com/thunder/readingchallenge

