By: News 9

Local Group Provides Beds, Bedding For Kids In Need

The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch went out into the community Wednesday morning to visit a local organization that provides beds to foster children and other vulnerable children in Oklahoma.

Development Director of Fostering Sweet Dreams Kristy Payne is making sure those vulnerable children have what they need to get that proper rest.

“So we provide beds for vulnerable children in Oklahoma. So it's not just foster children. We provide beds, dressers and some of those large tangible items for children in need and are vulnerable to any type of situation,” Payne said.

To learn more about Fostering Sweet Dreams, visit their website https://fosteringsweetdreams.com/