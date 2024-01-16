Local Non Profit Supports Youth, Finds Hero In Everyone

Malcolm Tubbs with Heroes In Waiting joined News 9 on The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to share their mission of celebrating differences and providing mental health resources to the youth.

Malcolm Tubbs was in the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about how Heroes In Waiting loves and supports kids no matter who they are or how they act.

Their mission is to help mental wellness and the youth's mental health and teach young people to celebrate their differences.

They visit local schools, teach online curriculum, and provide resources and tools to help children deal with their emotions.

“Not everyone looks like you, not everyone acts like you, but how can we understand that each and every person is going through their own situation?” Tubbs said. “They might not show up to school with a big smile on their face every day. But how can we encourage them and lift them up as opposed to bringing them down?”

He said mentors, teachers, and parents can access their curriculum for free on their website.

Tubbs said Heroes In Waiting hopes people use their resources to build strength and character in the youth and give them the tools to deal with their emotions and understand differences in others.

“You can take into the classroom to help with some of this building of character and building of strengths that we have, not shining a light on those differences. Or those weaknesses, but really lifting everyone up,” Tubbs said.

He finds inspiration in the work he does with Heroes In Waiting and hopes it encourages others to find the hero in themself.

“The deeper you get into it, the more love that you're filled with and support that you want to, you know, share with everyone,” Tubbs said.

To learn more about Heroes In Waiting and their curriculum, visit their WEBSITE.