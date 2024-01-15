EMSA responded to several cold exposure calls on Sunday and said remaining indoors is the best way to stay safe from the elements.

'Play It Safe': EMSA Responds To Several Calls In Dangerous Cold

Sunday morning, metro temps dipped to 20 below and EMSA responded to several cold exposure calls.

With single-digit temps expected to drop throughout the night, EMSA says they're working around the clock to ensure community safety.

EMSA's biggest recommendation today was to stay indoors. They responded to nine calls Sunday due to the frigid temperatures and six were transported to the hospital.

"The weather is going to happen regardless of what you do,” said Adam Paluka with EMSA. "That's why we're asking you to play it safe. Your body is not built for these temperatures."

He says your best bet is to stay indoors, but if you have to venture out, he shared a few tips.

"Make sure you're dressed in layers, make sure you're covering all your extremities, and make sure you're wearing shoes with good gripping traction," he said.

Paluka says they're seeing the most cold exposure calls from about 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"Any time it's dark out and there's no sunlight that's going to really affect the air temperature and speed up some of those cold exposure symptoms," Paluka said.

Getting stuck outside unprepared is one of the most dangerous combinations.

"If you trip and fall or you don't have your phone and you're outside for an hour waiting for help, that's not a good recipe for combatting the cold," he said.

EMSA also warns that hypothermia happens quicker and easier than you might think.

"Folks aren't just having some minor reactions to the cold weather, folks are actually probably succumbing to the early stages of hypothermia," Paluka said.

Paluka says essential workers or anyone spending time outside in subzero windchills should take extra caution.

"Take breaks either indoors or inside a warm car just so you're better able to regulate that body temperature," he said. "If you're outside for more than 15 minutes that's a big, big danger."

EMSA says they're expecting another peak in cold exposure calls overnight tonight, so stay indoors if possible but again, layer up if you're going to venture out.