The OKC Zoo is ensuring all its animals are safe from the elements during the frigid winter weather this week.

How The OKC Zoo Is Protecting Animals In Frigid Temps

'The Best Quality Of Care': How The OKC Zoo Is Protecting Animals In Frigid Temps

-

Preparations for the winter blast are happening across the city, including the Oklahoma City Zoo.

The zoo announced it will be closed to the public on Sunday, Jan. 14th and Monday, Jan. 15th, all to keep its animals safe from the dangerous temperatures.

“There's a lot of preparation that's taking place,” Candice Rennels with the OKC Zoo said.

With windchills predicted to drop below 0, the zoo is putting its animals first and closing as the frigid temperatures pass.

"We want to be mindful,” Rennels said. “Some of our animals do enjoy those warmer temperatures."

She said they have policies and procedures in place for all types of weather.

"Our caretakers are well aware of how to implement those policies and to care for our animals during any type of weather that may come up," she said.

The zoo's top priority in the coming days is to keep those warm-blooded animals out of the cold.

"For some of our animal habitats we do have some creature comforts in place," she said.

Some of the animals at the highest risk include ones indigenous to warmer climates, like giraffes and lions.

"All of our animals do have indoor areas. They will be nice and warm and toasty and be safe from the winter weather," Rennels explained. "With some of our big cats, like the African lions, they have heated rocks in their outdoor habitat areas."

Rennels says the OKC zoo is at the forefront of animal safety.

"We provide the best quality of care and welfare for all of the animals that are in our care," she said.

"That is year-round. We are always weather aware here at the Oklahoma City Zoo."

"The zoo will also be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday per their regular winter hours through February 7th and any updates or changes to those hours will always be shared through the zoo's website.