How to Safely Use Alternative Heating Sources

As temperatures drop, there are some crucial "do's and don’ts" for the frigid conditions and keeping yourself and your family warm.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says portable generators all need to be outside and well away from your home as they have fumes that can be deadly.

The fumes can enter the home through doors, windows, or vents.

OKCFD adds that space heaters need space.

Move them away from anything that could possibly burn, like a couch, bed, or curtains, and turn them off if you leave the room.

As for floor furnaces, move any combustible items away.

Firefighters say to use a metal grate to hold logs inside fireplaces. To prevent embers from flying out of the firebox, put up an approved metal or glass screen.

If you go to sleep or leave the house, make sure everything is extinguished.

Firefighters also say not to use your stove as a source of heat.