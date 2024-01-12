A lockdown on Hefner Middle School has been lifted after a gun was discharged on campus, Putnam City School District has confirmed. One person has been arrested, and the weapon is in the possession of the police.

By: News 9

1 In Custody After Student Fires Gun At Hefner Middle School

One person is in custody after a gun was fired in the bathroom at Hefner Middle Schools, Putnam City Schools has confirmed.

The school was placed on lockdown this morning after reports of weapons on campus.

The lockdown was lifted when the student was detained, and the gun was in the possession of the police.

PCS says a motive for the incident has yet to be determined at this time.

There were no injuries in relation to the incident, and the suspect acted alone, according to PCS.

Putnam City Schools released a statement saying:

Hefner Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown this morning after a weapon was located on campus. The student has been arrested and the weapon is in possession of the Putnam City Campus Police Department. There is no active threat to Hefner Middle School students and staff. Additional campus police officers will be on site and school counselors will be available for students and staff. A student in possession of any type of weapon on school property violates District Policy BE for weapons and District Policy EH for student conduct. This situation will be addressed according to Putnam City District Policy and State Law. The safety and security of our Putnam City students, staff, and campuses is our number one priority. We thank our Hefner students and staff for their diligence and cooperation during this incident. We encourage families to take this opportunity to talk with your student about school safety, as well as remind them to report any unsafe situation or behavior to an adult. If you see something, say something. Thank you.





PCS says that the Putnam City Campus Police Department continues to actively investigate this incident, and they said there is no active threat to the school at this time.

