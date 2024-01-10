Drugs Disguised As Wrapped Presents Found During Traffic Stop, Man Arrested

During a traffic stop, an officer noticed wrapped presents in the vehicle, which turned out to be pounds of bundled cocaine and methamphetamine, according to police.

By: News 9

Officers seized copious amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in December, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

56-year-old John Moore Jr. was pulled over for speeding near Interstate-40 and Peebly Road, police say. The officer saw wrapped Christmas presents in the vehicle, which turned out to be bundles of 38lbs of cocaine and 42lbs of methamphetamine, according to police.

Moore has been booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and use of a firearm while committing a felony complaints, police say.