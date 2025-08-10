Fatal gunfire in Northeast OKC leaves family grieving

A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being shot multiple times in an Northeast Oklahoma City housing complex.

By: Stephanie Maniche



Oklahoma City Police Officer Denisha Lambeth said a call came in shortly after 4 p.m. late Saturday afternoon.

She said the call came in as trouble unknown.

Lambeth said the caller told dispatch they heard about 4 to 5 gunshots.

She said right after that more calls started pouring in saying someone had been shot.

“Once officers arrived, they located a victim here on the fourth floor in the hallway,” said Lambeth.

The mother, aunt and grandmother of the victim declined to go on camera but told News 9 he was in his late twenties.

They say they think he was coming to visit his brother who lives in the Page Woodson apartment complex and that some people may have followed him there.

Lambeth said police believe that someone had been arguing before the shots happened.

The family said they think this might have been an angry ex girlfriend wanting revenge for a breakup.

They added they did not know who it could be.

Lambeth said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The officers are still working on gathering suspect information at this time," added Lambeth.