530 Pounds Of Illegal Marijuana Seized From Oklahoma City Home

The home search was a part of a larger investigation into marijuana farms and trafficking product to out-of-state markets.

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 530 pounds of illegal marijuana while searching an Oklahoma City home according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

“Since 2021, OBN has shut down more than 2,000 marijuana grows, arrested over 200 individuals and seized nearly 800,000 pounds of marijuana as part of criminal investigations for operating with a license obtained by fraud and/or growing for the out-of-state black market,” OBN Director Donnie Anderson said.

Anderson says enforcement efforts like this have resulted in a large reduction in criminal marijuana operations.