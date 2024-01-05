The Jones Assembly Hosts Ski Lodge Inspired Event, Music And Custom Cocktails

Musician Graham Colton and The Jones Assembly bartender Charles Friedrichs joined News 9 on The Arca Continental Coca-Cola Beverages Porch to talk about some events they have coming up.

By: News 9, Anna Denison

Starting on Jan. 15, they will be hosting 'TJ Après,' a ski-lodge-themed event that takes up half of the 10,000 square foot space.

"There's music; there's a whole different menu that you would get on normal Jones assembly nights. And Charles and his amazing bar team have created just incredible custom cocktails for this really fun event," Colton said.

They brought us their 'Mount Tini,' a frozen espresso martini that is a popular menu item that has been featured on Food & Wine Magazine.

"This drink is a play on the Espresso Martini, which is very popular, of course, around the holidays and in the cold weather months, but we did a Jones version of it. So it's a little bit larger," Colton said.

Colton also mentioned his family and said he would be nothing without them.

"Always controlled chaos. But that's the story of my life with Jones assembly, and they are just the best supporters of me and all the crazy stuff that I get to do," Colton said.

For more information on The Jones Assembly and their events, CLICK HERE.