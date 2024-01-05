Woodward Middle School Teacher Charged With Lewd Acts To A Child

Police say they found multiple victims throughout the investigation. According to police, the victims were Woodward students from 2012 to 2017.

A teacher from Woodward Middle School was arrested Thursday and charged with seven counts of lewd acts to a child.

Woodward Police arrested Benjamin Hall, a physical education teacher, on Jan. 4 after they received online reports. Hall has been placed on administrative leave, the school says.

Police say they found multiple victims throughout the investigation. According to police, the victims were Woodward students from 2012 to 2017. The arresting documents say Hall repeatedly hit female students on the buttocks with a meter stick or lanyard, and would make specific students stretch in front of him, along with other lewd incidents.

One victim noted, “It occurred so often that it became normal for the students,” according to police documents.

Parents and victims reported some of these occurrences to the assistant principal because Hall’s wife, Sarah Hall, is the head principal of Woodward Middle School, according to police documents. The parents say the school never followed-up.

The Superintendent of Woodward Public Schools sent the following statement:

"Yesterday, Woodward Public Schools learned that criminal charges were filed in the District Court of Woodward County against WPS employee Benjamin Hall, a teacher at Woodward Middle School. As soon as we learned of the charges, Mr. Hall was immediately placed on administrative leave as is required. He will be on leave until the charges are resolved.

"The safety of students, staff and families is always our highest priority, and WPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Because this is a personnel matter and part of an ongoing criminal prosecution, we cannot comment further at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to reach out to the Woodward Police Department."